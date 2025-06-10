Adeleke commiserates with Orangun of Oke-Ila over wife’s death

Ademola Adeleke of Osun has commiserated with the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, over the passing of his wife, Solape.

By Temitope Ponle

This is contained in a statement issued by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson for the governor on Tuesday.

Adeleke described the deceased as a virtuous woman and a pillar of support to the traditional ruler in the challenging task of administering the affairs of his subjects.

The governor expressed his condolences to Oba Abolarin, the people of Oke-Ila and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, where she worked before her sudden death.

He also urged all to take solace in the fact that she lived a life full of impact.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, on the passage of his beloved wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin.

“On that note also, I sympathise with the family and the people of Oke-Ila for the loss of a mother to many and a beacon of humility.

“My condolences also go to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, which has lost one of its resourceful and dedicated staff,” the governor said.

Furthermore, he said the deceased must be honoured in the progress of the communities that she stood for while alive, upholding the values of the contributions that defined her life’s journey.

Adeleke also urged Oba Abolarin, children, family, colleagues and the people of Oke-Ila to be comforted by the memory of the moments shared with the deceased. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)