Adeleke commiserates with Makinde, Oyo Govt over Ibadan explosion

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has commiserated with his Oyo state counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, Oyo state government and the people of Oyo state over the Ibadan explosion.



The Governor while describing the incident as sad and unfortunate in a condolence message by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed added that it is a big loss to Oyo and Nigeria in general.



“I commiserate with my Oyo state counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Government and the entire people of Oyo state especially those affected by the Ibadan explosion. It is a really sad thing happening at the beginning of the year.



“This incident is not only sad and unfortunate but also a huge economic blow to many families in the affected area.



“I pray for those who have lost their loved ones that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and for everyone who has lost one property or the other, God will help them to recover their loss”, Adeleke noted.



Governor Adeleke thereafter commended security operatives and rescue workers who have swung into action since the incident happened while calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.



