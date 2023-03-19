Adeleke commends electorate for winning 25  out of 26 assembly seats for PDP

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has expressed appreciation to electorate in the state for the “landslide victory” for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the Saturday’s assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared PDP winners of 25 out of the 26 house of assembly seats in the state.

Adeleke said that the victories the PDP had secured in the state from July 16, 2022 governorship election till date, was a complete embrace of the party by Osun people for good governance and responsive leadership.

” My good people of Osun state, you have honoured me and my party with another remarkable victory at the assembly elections.

“You have passed an excellent vote of confidence in my administration and my party by a series of electoral mandates in the last three elections.

“I went round the state with my scorecard under 100 days and you responded by endorsing my party’s candidates for legislative offices.

” You listened to my request for assembly members of my party who will work with me to deliver our five point agenda.

” Your trust in me to deliver on our election promises have been expanded and strengthened.

“Your verdict on my performance is loud and clear.

” You have approved of our people-focussed governance and our demonstrated will to resolve all outstanding challenges inherited from the previous administration,” he said.

Adeleke, however, called on members of the opposition party to join him to build a new Osun state.

” To my brothers and sisters in opposition, I extend hands of fellowship and brotherhood. Join me to build a new Osun state.

“Support the will of the people as repeatedly demonstrated in the last three elections. As genuine democrats have no power except what the people will. I urge all lovers of democracy to enter the Imole train.

“Osun people need all, within and outside her political class, to unite for state development,” he said. (NAN)