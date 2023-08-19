Adeleke clarifies on appointment of SSAs on Govt House Pool, Oranmiyan new town

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said those misrepresenting the appointments of Senior Special Assistant on Government House Pool and Oranmiyan new town are mischievous.

Gov. Adeleke made the clarification via a statement signed his Spokesperson,

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

The Governor noted that offices, were a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress(APC), adding that Government House Pool stands for a term referring to the transport unit of Government House, while the Oranmiyan new town is charged with ensuring achievement of government goals, especially ensuring protection of investment of Diasporans.

He said,”The attention of the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to a deliberate, mischievous misrepresentation and misinterpretation of the appointments of Senior Special Assistant on Government House Pool and Oranmiyan new town.

“We appreciate those who truly need to be educated on the appointments. We also commend those who have personally and collectively explained the role of the two offices to the members of the public. It is true some people are truly ignorant of the offices.

“We also note that some people are simply mischievous and deliberately twisting facts for political reasons. Those critics are those seeking to gain political capital out of nothing by making mountains out of molehills.

“We therefore seek to clarify that Government House Pool is a term referring to the transport unit of Government House. The section deals with drivers and vehicles within the Government House. The office , a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has been in existence for the past twelve or so years.

“Members of the public are aware that there are hundreds of drivers and vehicles (both old and new) in the Government House. In the interest of sustainable management of those assets, an SSA is appointed to coordinate and even oversee activities and operations in that sector.”

The Governor added,”We also wish to note and clarify another misrepresentation on the appointment of an SSA for Oranmiyan town. Again, the previous APC Government created a diaspora estate programme involving a new settlement named Oranmiyan new town. There is actually a new town development body. The newly appointed SSA is charged with ensuring achievement of government goals in those areas, especially ensuring protection of investment of Diasporans.

“The two appointments are therefore necessary and required. They were never frivolous jobs for the boys as some partisan critics have termed it. While those offices were inherited, it is also worthy of note to state that Governor Adeleke has demonstrated strong will to retain what is good and jettison what is bad.

“In the two cases under consideration, the two offices are necessary to protect and effectively manage public and private assets.”

