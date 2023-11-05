Adeleke celebrates ex-Presidential Spokesperson, Adesina on conferment of Chieftaincy tittle

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warmly congratulated former Presidential Spokesperson, Chief Femi Adesina, on the traditional title of the Oluomo of Ipetumodu conferred on him by Oba (Prof.) Joseph Oloyede, Latimogun I, the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, describing it as “a deserving honour for an illustrious son.

Governor Adeleke who expresses delight at the honour that the prestigious title bestows on Chief Adesina, says the recognition at home is yet a testament to the outstanding contributions of the former Presidential Spokesperson to our society.

While applauding the finesse and professionalism that defined Chief Adesina in his most recent national assignment, Governor Adeleke acknowledged him as a towering figure whose zeal for excellence is inspiring to the younger generation.

“Chief Adesina is one of the finest professionals we have around, and I am always proud to identify with him in moments of celebration,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Oluomo is not just a title, but one that showcased the extent of value and recognition for a community or town. This is why I’m happy for Chief Adesina on the honour that the Oluomo conferment represents, and share with him the joy that comes with such recognition.”

Governor Adeleke who noted the increasing expectations that come with the Oluomo title, charges Chief Adesina to sustain his contributions for the people of Ipetumodu, particularly in human capital development

