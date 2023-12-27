Adeleke celebrates Elder Peter Babalola on his birthday

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with the Chairman of the Osun State College of Education Governing Board, Elder Peter Babalola, on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, hailing him for his life of service and impact.

Adeleke praises Elder Babalola for his track record of diligent service and contributions to the state, noting that just as he was the Chief of Staff to Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Elder Babalola offers outstanding service as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Osun State College of Education.



Adeleke commends Elder Babalola for sharing in his vision of transformation for Osun state, pointing out that his experience and principles provide his administration with the much needed support in driving his objective for the institution he chairs whose board he chaired.



“I rejoiced with Elder Peter Babalola on the occasion of his birthday. Elder Babalola’s birthday offers a unique moment to appreciate his values and contributions to the society,” Adeleke noted.



“I join family, friends and associates in celebrating not just the passage of time, but the impacts made so far. Whether in his private ventures or public service, Elder Babalola has shown over the years that the people come first, and that explains the amount of goodwill he enjoys from far and wide.



“I pray that God will continue to guide and be with him while urging him to continue his service to the state and its people and remain a source of strength not just to me and our party, but also everyone who looked up to him for one thing or the other.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

