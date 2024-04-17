Adeleke Assents to Bill Creating New Logo for Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke has assented to a bill adopting a new logo for Osun state, describing the new symbol as a signal of new rebirth for Osun state.



“I am elated to sign this new Logo into law as a signal of rebirth of our dear State. The new logo is significant because it rhymes and meaningfully represents our historic anthem, our values and tradition.



“The new logo is also an educational resource material for our younger generation as it contains symbols of our landmarks, strengths, resources and history. The logo is also a tool to market the state at home and abroad.



“It is my honour and privilege to introduce the new logo as the symbol of our state. This announcement will herald a new life of prosperity, abundance and sustainability for our people and admirers.



Also, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Adewale Egbedun described the new logo as “ meaningful and representative of our people, our heritage and potentials.



“I congratulate Mr Governor and the entire people of Osun state on this historic occasion. For us at the State Assembly, we will continue to robustly support the many laudable initiatives of the executive arm of government”, the House Speaker noted.

By Chimezie Godfrey

