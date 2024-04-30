Adeleke appoints new Auditor-General, sends name to Osun Assembly for confirmation

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has sent a letter to the state House of Assembly seeking confirmation of Mr Isiaq Awotunde as the new Auditor-General for Local Government.

Speaker of the assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, made this known while reading the letter at the plenary on Tuesday in Osogbo.



Egbedun said that the appointment of the new auditor- general was sequel to the impending retirement of the incumbent, Mr Emmanuel Kolapo.

He directed Awotunde to submit copies of his curriculum vitae and other relevant certificates to the assembly on or before May 2 and appear for screening on May 7.

In another development, the speaker introduced and read a private member-sponsored bill, entitled: ‘Public Political Office Holders Enumeration Package 2024’.’



The bill, according to him, seeks to improve the welfare and conditions of political office holders in the state and ease hardship generally for public office holders.

The lawmakers also adopted the report of the House Committee on Youth Sports and Special Needs on Discrimination against People Living with Disabilities 2024.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report was presented by Chairman of the committee, Jeremiah Awoyeye, representing Ife Central State Constituency. (NAN)

By Olajide Idowu