 Adeleke appoints 21 board chairmen, vice

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has appointed 21 board chairmen and vice of non-statutory boards in the state.

The announcement of the appointment is contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the governor, on Thursday in Osogbo.

Among those appointed is the governor’s nephew, Tunji Adeleke Jnr, who is the son of his late elder brother, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke.

While Adeleke (Jnr) was appointed as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Prof. Wale Oladipo, a former national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was appointed as Chairman of University of Osun (UNIOSUN).

Also on the list were Mr Diran Odeyemi, a former PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary as the chairman of Esa Oke College of Technology, while Mr Rasaq Salinsile, a former factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was appointed chairman of Teaching Service Commission.

Others listed as chairmen were; Mr Gbenga Onigbogi, University of Ilesa, Mr Diran Ayanbeku, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Mr Peter Babalola, Osun State College of Education, Ila, Sen. Kola Ogunwale, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa.

Also listed were; Dr Kingsley Akinroye, chairman, State Hospital Management Board, Mr Ibukun Fadipe, chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Muyiwa Oloso, chairman, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Taju Adisa, Primary Healthcare Board, Alhaji Maruf Ishola, chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing) Mr Funso Ishola, chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing).

Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji was listed as the chairman, Osun Health Insurance Agency, Mr Niyi Owolade, as chairman, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Mr Ebenezer Ebenco, was named chairman, Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Akanfe Atidade, chairman, Housing Loans Board, Mr Kolade Adeleke, chairman, Osun Tourism Board, and Mr Sola Adewumi, as chairman, Osun Internal Revenue Service.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adeleke on Wednesday, inaugurated 25 commissioners

as members of the State Executive Council after eight months in office.(NAN)

