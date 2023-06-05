Adeleke announces dissolution of Osun Assembly

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has announced the dissolution of the 7th State House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor exercised the authority vested in him by Section 105(3) of the Nigerian constitution by announcing the dissolution of the 7th assembly and proclamation for the 8th assembly.

The governor conveyed the dissolution of the 7th assembly and the proclamation of the 8th assembly to the Clerk of the state assembly.

The 8th assembly will be inaugurated on June 6.

Adeleke said: ” I write to convey my proclamation for the holding of the 8th Assembly.

“In exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 (3) aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eighth (8th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly shall hold on Tuesday, 6th June, 2019 at 10am in Osun State House of Assembly.” (NAN)