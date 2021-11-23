Adegoke: NANS demands justice

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on police in Osun to ensure due diligence in the investigation of the cause of death of late Timothy Adegoke.

The South-West Coordinator of NANS, Olatunji Adegboye, made the demand at a news conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Adegoke, an Abuja-based master’s degree student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), had travelled to Ife on Nov. 5 to sit for an examination.

However, the student was declared missing after friends and family members could not reach him.

The deceased had lodged at a hotel in Ile-Ife between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5, when he was declared missing.

The police later found his dead body.

Adegboye insisted that anyone found culpable in the murder of Adegoke, no matter how highly placed should be punished according to the law of the land.

He said the student body would resist any attempt to cover up evidence in the investigation of Adegoke’s murder.

“We want to declare that the entire southwestern Nigerian students are closely observing the process as it unfolds and will not hesitate to take to the streets if we smell foulplay.

“Again, we are closely monitoring the developments and we shall not hesitate to resist any attempt to subvert justice through every lawful means, including rally, demonstration and protest.

“Most importantly, justice must have its full course so as not to set a dangerous precedent,’’ Adegboye said.(NAN)

