Adegbite begs Nigerians to avoid bloodshed

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Archbishop Stephen Adegbite, on Saturday urged Nigerians to shun killings and embrace peace.

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Archbishop Stephen Adegbite, on Saturday urged Nigerians to shun killings and embrace peace.

Adegbite gave the advice in his 2025 Easter message to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the message was signed by the NCPC Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr Celestine Toruka.

It was made available to newsmen in Lagos State

Adegbite condemned killing of human beings, urging peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance.

“We should see one another as fellow humans created by God that should be loved and cared for.

“The Lenten period is a time of sober reflection and fasting and prayer, which culminates in the celebration of Easter following the triumphant resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ

“Easter is a call to sacrificial living. Without Easter, there is no message.

“Let us live peacefully. We need peace to foster development.

“As Christians, we need to pray for a better Nigeria during and after Easter,” he said.

He advised Christians to celebrate with moderation and show love to people around them.

“Be good ambassadors of Christ,” he said.

He prayed for Nigeria’s progress and the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. (NAN)