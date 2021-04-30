Adeduntan resumes as FirstBank CEO

April 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



First of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday confirmed that Dr Adesola Adeduntan had resumed as the Chief Executive Officer line with the directives of the Central of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement by the of the said Adeduntan had resumed as directed by the apex .

can confirm that the bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered any way and are fact running smoothly.

further wish reassure the , our esteemed customers and stakeholders the words of the Governor of the Central Bank concluding his press conference,” said the statement.

The CBN governor had said, “The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment the stability of the financial .”

According the of First Bank, there is, therefore, no cause for panic amongst the banking , given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the bank and position it as a banking industry giant. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,