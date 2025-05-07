Adeboye in Plateau, assures Mutfwang of Church’s support

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, General Overseer (GO) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has assured Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau of the Church’s support.

By Patience Aliyu

Adeboye gave the assurance on Wednesday when he led the leadership of RCCG and top Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) members on a courtesy visit to Mutfwang in Jos.

In his address, the RCCG leader

assured the governor that Plateau was not alone in its travails as the Church and entire body of Christ was constantly interceding for the state, and it would overcome its current challenges.

Adeboye stressed that; “man’ is frail and not sufficient in himself and only God is all sufficient”, and so only the Almighty would intervene in the Plateau situation.

He urged people of the state to join him in an hour’s prayers this evening, saying that indeed God would show up afterwards.

“In almost every man’s life, there is a time when the arm of flesh will fail, but there is a God who never fails.

“The arm of flesh sure fails, and when nobody else can help, God is there to help us.we are going to be having a meeting where we are going to cry to God for at least one solid hour this evening.

” I am confident that after that one hour session, the news will change for the state.

“We are here to let you know that you are not alone, and God will give us total victory over this recurrent situation,” he said.

In his response, Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the G.O and his team for the visit, adding that people of the state would join in the prayers, believing God would help Plateau even because of the GO’s presence in the land.

“I want to on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State welcome our father in the Lord who flew in all the way from Lagos this morning to come and pray with us and for us.

“We want to thank you, sir, for the interest you have shown in Plateau, and particularly for the commitment to building the body of Christ; we look forward to joining in the prayers this evening.

“We will continue to look up to God who is our strength and our refuge, because when we look up to Him, and cry to Him, He will give us wisdom on what to do concerning the state.

“Therefore, we want to welcome you sincerely and all the people that came with you, and to wish you a very pleasant stay on the Plateau, and that the heavens truly be open over this land because of your presence,” Mutfwang said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the prayers for the state will hold at the Jesus House Regional Headquarters in Alheri, Jos at 5:00 p.m.( NAN)( www.nannews.ng)