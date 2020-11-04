Adeboye, Awosika for Redeemer’s University virtual convocation on Sunday

A total of 448 students will bag various degrees during the maiden virtual convocation of The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, on Sunday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, has said.

The vice chancellor said in a statement that the visitor to the university and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, would preside over the ceremony

According to him, this year’s convocation lecture, themed; Entrepreneurship; Agriculture and Youth Empowerment”, would be delivered by Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika.

Akinlo said the graduating 2019/20 virtual set, christened ‘Daniel Generation’, comprised of 146 undergraduate and 302 postgraduate students.

He said that the three-day convocation would run from Nov. 8 to 10, and would be broadcast on RCCG media platforms in the church’s parishes in 192 countries.

He said that the convocation set had been raised as global leaders and change agents imbued with God-fearing attributes.

He added that they were specially commissioned to set standards through a continuous commitment to excellence geared towards a transformative impact on society (NAN)