Address infractions in 2017 audit report: CSO urges government

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), has called on the government and critical stakeholders, to address infractions discovered by the 2017 audit report, which it described as major weaknesses and lapses in the management of public funds.

The Lead Director, Eze Onyekpere, who stated this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, revealed that the infractions, which ranges from irregular expenditure to failure to surrender surplus revenues to the Treasury, runs into billions of naira.

“The nature of infractions discovered by the audit which were in the words of the AuGF major weaknesses and lapses in the management of public funds.

“The key findings range from irregular expenditures to failure to surrender surplus revenues to the treasury, all running into billions of naira.

“Also notable was the continuing failure in the implementation of international public sector accounting standard (IPSAS).

“The findings were indicative of significant weaknesses in expenditure control, accounting, financial reporting and in the completeness and accuracy of the consolidated financial statements. Responses to audit queries did not improve in the year under consideration.”

Speaking on the institutional structure and funding of the AuGF, he disclosed that the report states that the office of the AuGF was poorly funded.

He pointed out that the challenge is that Nigeria has no extant audit law as the Audit Act of 1956 has been repealed without the legislature enacting another one.

Onyekpere decried the fact that proposal for new audit legislation which has been before the National Assembly for fourteen years has been refused assent by three succeeding Presidents including the incumbent.

He noted that the report of the Aiditor-General for the federal (AuGF) 2017 is dated July 22, 2019 being 19 months after the end of the financial year to which it relates, adding that it is one month short of meeting the 18 months international standard.

He pointed out cross cutting issues as revealed by the report that has led to the loss of several billions of naira.

Some of these issues are failure in revenue generation and remittances of revenue by MDAs- N20.6 billion naira, irregularities in payments/expenditure- N26.6 billion naira, irregularities in contract award, execution and payment-N28.5 billion naira, among others.

The Human Rights Activist said that the audit report is a litany of woes evidencing the poor management and unaccountability of the federal fiscal system.

He therefore called for the urgent enforcement of the recommendations of the Auditor General of the Federation on these issues.

He also urged the National Assembly to put in place legal frameworks that will address these lapses and leakages.