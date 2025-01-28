Address economic challenges, strengthen weak institutions to guarantee democracy – Shettima,  Bawumia

The Vice President of Nigeria, kashim Shettima and former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday said that addressing economic challenges

By Angela Atabo/Emmanuel Olorniruha

The Vice President of Nigeria, kashim Shettima and former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday said that addressing economic challenges and strengthening weak institutions across Africa would guarantee lasting democracy.

The leaders said this at a National conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the the theme of the conference was: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathways to Good Governance and Political Integrity”.

It was organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD).

Shettima, who was represented by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, his Special Adviser on Political issues, said that democracy suffer setback in many parts of Africa due to endemic poverty levels and insecurity.

He assured Nigerians that the government was acutely aware of many concerns over its direction and goals, particularly given the difficulties which some of its policies inevitably generate.

“We are involved in correcting many defects in our economy and approaches to securing the citizen.

“We have been honest to admit that this transition from a broken past and a promising future will not be without a price, and we will remain focused on easing the pain and ensuring that we do not take our eyes off the goals,” she said.

The vice-president said that the government will listen and adjust its policies where necessary.

“We will account our stewardship in all manners challenging our democratic systems demands.

“I am convinced that we will reap the benefits of our current, unavoidable difficulties,” he said.

According to Shettma, Nigeria’s democracy must mean a lot more than asking Nigerians to line up every four years to elect leaders.

“It must mean, in practical terms, that leaders commit to the demands of elected leadership in very transparent manners.

“The best leaders are people who exercise power only to promote the interests of their people.

“These interests include making laws that are consistent with the economic welfare and security of the citizen,” he said .

The former Ghanaian Vice-President, Bawumia said that in spite of the imperfections of democracy, it remained the preferred form of governance.

Bamuwai said that the increasing fragility of democracy in Africa was a cause for concern, adding that eight coups took place in Africa between 2020 and 2023.

He said that the right of the citizenry to choose leaders in a free and transparent manner was sacrosanct and remained one of the most vital anchors of a true democratic dispensation.

According to him, while the culture of peacefully choosing leaders is being entrenched, the institutions are becoming weak and endangered.

“Weak institutions, partisanship, nepotism, self-interest ,corruption, basterdisation of institutions, dictatorship hunger and unemployment are major killers of democracy, and eaders must work to address them.

“The best democracy is the one that delivers public goods and services effectively and efficiently and creates opportunities for citizens whilst making conscious efforts to leave no one behind.

Also speaking, Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour party in the 2023 election called on citizens to get involved in the democratic process because whatever happens in democracy affects them.

Obi said that his 2027 ambition would be about discussing how to secure Nigeria and about the interest of the common person in Nigeria.

He called on citizens to discourage money politics.

“We must remove money from politics, otherwise, we will be encouraging stealing public money for next election,” he said.

Earlier, the Founding Executive Director,Centre LSD, Dr Otive Igbuzor, said that the conference was aimed at addressing the complexities and setbacks Nigeria’s democratic system was currently facing.

Igbuzor said that the aim was to find solutions to restore and strengthen the system.

He listed the challenges to include: electoral malpractices, ineffective political parties, and weakened governance structures to pervasive corruption and a concerning erosion of public trust.

“The realities faced by Nigerians today often reflect disillusionment rather than hope.

“The goal of this conference, therefore, is to reignite hope, rebuild trust, and lay out a road map toward a strengthened democratic system that serves all Nigerians with integrity and accountability,” he said. NAN)(www.nannews.ng)