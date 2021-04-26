Mr Africafarmer Mogaji, Chairman, Agriculture and Agro-Allied Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has urged Federal Government to formulate policy that will address the challenges of irrigation and climate change in Nigeria.

Mogaji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, that appropriate policy would address and proffer solutions to various challenges associated with climate change.

He said that due to lack of policy on irrigation, many small holder farmers were having challenges in farming and productivity.

According to him, lack of irrigation system is not only affecting the farmers, but also the farm produce, saying it must be addressed immediately, considering the rain pattern of the year.

Mogaji described irrigation as artificial application of water to the soil through various system of tubes, pumps, and sprays.

He said the process was usually used in areas where rainfall was irregular or drought was expected.

“We need a deliberate policy on irrigation farming; without irrigation policy, small holder farmers cannot thrive.

“I have done some studies in India, and I found out that there is a deliberate policy from the government to support private sector and rural farmers with irrigation.

“The government give as much as 40 per cent discounts to businesses and 70 per cent to small holder farmers on irrigation.

“Across India, irrigation is becoming a big thing and mostly, it is drip irrigation.

“We need to have a deliberate policy in Nigeria, which will address the challenges of irrigation and climate change,” he said.

Mogaji said that climate change was posing many challenges to farmers all over the world, adding that deliberate action must be taken by the government to address it.

“Climate change is messing everybody up in the whole world right now.

“We don’t have the technology that other countries have, so, we really need to be proactive.

“We cannot afford to be left behind in policies that will improve agricultural activities,” Mogaji said.

He also urged government to invest in technology that would improve agricultural practice in the country. (NAN)

