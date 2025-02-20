ADC vows to follow Supreme Court lawsuit to logical end 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Kebbi, says it will not withdraw its case from Supreme Court against the tenure elongation of its leaders in the country.

By Ibrahim Bello

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Kebbi, says it will not withdraw its case from Supreme Court against the tenure elongation of its leaders in the country.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bala Sufiyanu, stated this at a joint press briefing when he hosted Chairmen of the party from Northern part of the country in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“We have a lawsuit against our party leaders, and I will not comment much on the suit because it is now before the Apex Court.

“Some of the party stakeholders have been pressurising us to withdraw the lawsuit and we will not do so. Some of our members have overstayed in the mantle of party leadership and we want the constitution of the part to be adhered to strictly.

“Let them come and organise a new election for the party and elect new members that will steer the affairs of the party for specific years frame as specified by the constitution of the party. This is all what we want,” he said.

Sufiyanu emphasised that the time had come to change the leadership of the party at the national level and to hold a National Convention to elect new, and dedicated leaders.

“These are the states Chairmen of our party who are plaintiffs: they include, Alaki Godwin-Williams, Nassarawa State; Kabiru Hussaini, Jigawa; Alhaji Bello Isiyaku, Sokoto; and Musa Hassan, Niger.

“Others are, Mrs Elias Adiku, Benue; Alhaji Auwal Abba-Barde, Gombe; Malam Muhammad Khalla, Borno; and Patrick Ambut, Kaduna,” he said.

The chairman urged the current leaders of the party to have party’s interest at heart, not personal interest, for the success of the party, while advocating for promotion of democratic values and principles in the country.

On his part, Godwin-Williams, from Nassarawa, recalled that the tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expired since on Sept. 2022.

“I see no reason why the NWC should not be dissolved for National Convention to hold with immediate effect to avoid any litigation,” he said. (NAN)