By Chimezie Godfrey

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerian youths to join the party and vie for elective positions in order to salvage the sinking ship of the Nation.

The Deputy National Chairman (Diaspora Engagement) ADC, and Leader of ADC Diaspora Network (ADC – DN) Barr. Kenneth Gbandi made the call on Monday in Abuja.

Barr. Gbandi decried the fact that there has been many broken promises to Nigerians and the diaspora by the APC government.

According to him, majority of Nigerians in diaspora today are of the opinion that APC Government under the leadership of General Muhammadu Buhari has failed woefully.

He said,”The coalition of many Diaspora Organizations and prominent Nigerians came together to say enough is enough and it is time to rescue Nigeria from political corruption, criminal insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism, poverty, unemployment, and dearth of infrastructure which have become permanent features of our polity as of today.

“The opportunities for the Youths and the Diaspora to take their future in their hands, vie for elective positions and help rescue the Nation must be seen as a patriotic duty.

“The year of the *”Diaspora & Youth Returns to Politics”* is is finally here. This country belongs to all of us, let nobody tell you anything different.

“ADC-DN therefore uses this opportunity to invite all Diaspora (Nigerians) and Youths who are troubled with the situation in Nigeria, to go beyond venting their frustration on social media and join project Diaspora/Youths *“Rescue Nigeria Mission”* and be part of the ADC.

“To our dear grandparents in politics, it is time to retire, as we embark on the transformation journey to save our country people from bad governance.”

Barr. Gbandi noted that the Nigerian youths who can no longer fold their hands as their future is being stolen before their very eyes, fired one of the many final salvoes with the ENDSARS movement.

He stressed that the party would be betraying the youths and all Nigerians if they failed to act

“We will be betraying the youths and the Nigerian dream if we fail to heed to this clarion call now and join hands with them to salvage the sinking ship of our gray Nation.

“The entire fabric of the Nigerian nation is in great turmoil and collapsing before our very own eyes .

“The hashtag poverty capital of the world is demeaning to all hardworking Nigerians, especially Nigerians in Diaspora.

“Irrespective of our personal comfort, professional accomplishment, and development we are enjoying all over the globe today, we are still associated with these negative hashtags, failed leadership and mismanagement.

“Restoration of the glory of Nigeria is a patriotic and sacred duty that we must all pledge today to undertake.

“The journey will be hard and stormy, but Nigerians are known to excel when the going gets tough.

“Each generation must, ours of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it.’* According to Franz Fanon, we will not betray this of century. Not again,” he stressed.

He further revealed that sizable Nigerians in Diaspora and youths across the nation have now adopted the ADC party to change the the trajectory of development of a great country Nigeria.

According him, ADC diaspora Network have put programs in place to achieve this.

“We have nominated some reputable and eminent Nigerians who share ADC-DNA as members Board of trustee BOT of ADC which is the topmost hierarchy of the party for the international practice and across fertilization of ideas.

“This is historic in the history of parties in Nigeria. The full list of Diaspora top-notch nomination to the BoardOf Trustees (BOT) will be made available to the press,” he explained.

Barr. Gbandi disclosed that ADC-DN have also launched the ADC-DN Youths Ambassadors Program to take place across Nigerian Universities and the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

According to him, the focus of the cooperation will be political enlightenment, youths’ capacity building and academic, as well as sports and cultural global exchange initiative.

