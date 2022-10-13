ADC to inaugurate new NEC soon: Official

By Diana Omueza

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate says the leadership of the party is set to usher a new set of National Executive Committee (NEC) to steer its affairs.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while also discrediting an alleged NEC constituted by expelled members of the party.

He advised the general public, ADC members and his teeming supporters to beware of imposters trying to mar the party’s image.

“I advise members of the public to discountenance any statements emanating from the discredited and expelled members of ADC.



“The alleged convention conducted which purportedly granted the former ADC leadership a fresh tenure of office after holding same position for seventeen years is illegal.

“Sen. Patricia Akwashiki led ADC would soon hold a convention to usher in a new set of executives who would lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election,” he said.(NAN)

