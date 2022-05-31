ADC presidential candidate to emerge on June 8- National Chairman

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) plans to hold its National Convention on June 8 in Abeokuta, Ogun, to elect its presidential candidate for 2023 general elections, an official has said.



Chief Ralph Nwosu, the National Chairman of the party said this on Tuesday in Abuja when he hosted the party’s third presidential aspirants’ forum with the theme: “Leading Forward with Knowledge-driven Collegiate Presidency”.



“ADC is poised to rescue Nigeria from the elite who are neck bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses as a whole,” he said.



Nwosu said that the party would not allow itself to be hijacked by moneybags, ahead of the 2023 general elections.



He appreciated the party’s presidential aspirants for showing their nation building prowess and willingness to work together as a team to salvage the country.



According to him, this is unlike what the Nigerian political structure is used to.



Dr Chike Okogwu, one of the party’s presidential aspirants while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the event, said the ADC was working on building a political party that would carry all the people along.



He said the party’s aspirants were working as a united front to bring about a new government that would enthrone good governance and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.



“Persons with disability, women, the old, the vulnerable and the weak, everybody will be carried along, that is the kind of country we are working to achieve.



“We need a united Nigeria, and that is what ADC is practicing and working to achieve, politics of unification and oneness.



“We are not aspirants who are working against each other or bringing each other down, we are all working to achieve one common goal of making the country better for us,” he said.



He said that Nigeria was divided across religious and ethnic lines, adding that there was need to unite the country in the interest of all.



On the possibilities of having a concensus presidential candidate for 2023 poll, Okogwu said it would rather go through the process to bring up an acceptable candidate that would be supported by all members.



“In ADC, there will be only one presidential candidate and we will all support whoever emerge to make sure that the party succeeds in enthroning a new government come 2023,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ADC has 12 presidential aspirants wishing to slug it out at the primaries.



The aspirants included Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr Mani Ibrahim, Mrs Joyce Nsaka, Dr Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Ms Angela Johnson, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, and Ms Chichi Ojei

Others were Dr Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr Favour Ayodele and Dr Ebiti Ndok Jegede.



The event was attended by stakeholders including the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Sen.Patricia Akwashiki, Alhaji Abu Zachari, Mr Abayomi Runsewe, Mr Datta Amachree and Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman among others.(NAN)

