ADC presidential candidate tasks INEC on free, fair election

By Naomi Sharang

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a free, fair and credible election on Saturday.

Kachikwu made the call when he appeared at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

He said that with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the electoral umpire should guarantee Nigerians, a free, fair and credible election.

On the efficiency of the BVAS, Kachikwu said however that the credibility of the polls was not so much on the device but about the integrity of the staff members who will conduct the election.

“It is never about technology but about the people, their integrity. It’s about having people who understand that it’s their patriotic duty to do things right.

“It’s about the people who are working with that technology,” he said.

He also urged the commission to be guided by the Electoral Act, 2022 during the polls.(NAN)