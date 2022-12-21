ADC Presidential Candidate says inaugurating campaign council not parameter for wining poll

By Diana Omueza

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) says constituting and inaugurating a campaign council is not a sure parameter for winning election.



Kachikwu said this while fielding questions at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that with or without a campaign council, ADC would clinge the seat of the president in the 2023 general election.



“My winning chances are determined by the Nigerian people, everyday we canves our ideas to the Nigerian people and i believe that is an early victory and a sign of many victories to come.



“Cause I hear people talk about campaign council alot and i wonder when did the issue of campaign council began, I ask is it part of the electoral act.



“But what typically happens in Nigeria is that we like copycat so much.

“I have seen major campaigns all over the world, in America, in the Uk, in France and I’ve never seen anybody announcing any campaign council,” he said.



He added: “So why is it only in Nigeria because one person announced a campaign council made of persons who have held office for the last 30years.

“We all now feel that there’s a need for parties to announce a campaign council.”



Kachikwu said that his campaign was moving on smoothly, with a vibrant team working in the background and advancing his arguments to Nigerians.

This he said, was advancing the party strongly daily and helping it gain the momentum needed to take on the issues of Nigeria when elected in 2023.

He urged all ADC party members, both those on the side of the former party chairman to bury personal grievances and come together to achieve the universal ADC mandate.

Kachikwu added that the hierarchy of the party would soon communicate to the public when its special national convention would be held to inaugurate the executives that would steer the affairs of the party.

This he also said was in accordance to the court judgment where the party’s former chairman Mr Ralph Nwosu was expelled.

He added that although he was not contesting for any party position but that he would give all necessary support to the party hierarchy and executives when constituted.

Mrs Patricia Akwashiki, the National Chairman of ADC National Executive Committee (NEC), appreciated all party members for standing on the part of righteousness to ensure that the party was standing firm in all its activities.

According to her, you cannot go out into the society to stay that you want to change the society if the vehicle you are carrying is faulty.

“If we are not democratic in the party, how can we change the larger society.

“So we stood with our Presidential Candidate and that is what we were supposed to do.

“We thank God today for the court judgment and by the judgment, anything that Ralph Nwosu and his former NWC did from August to date is null and void.

“Everything he has done, all suspension, all expulsion and everything he put his hands to sign from today is null and void,” she said.

She however called for peace and unity on the party in order to emerge successful at the 2023 poll.(NAN)