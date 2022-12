ADC Presidential Candidate salutes Nigerians on New Year

By Diana Omueza

Chief Dumebi Kachikwu, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has felicitated Nigerians, as they crossover to new year.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



“Today, as Nigerians across our nation gather with family and friends, I want to wish everyone a happy and blessed new year.



“This is always a time not only to celebrate the opportunity to start again but a season to reflect on what the past year has been.



“The year 2022 was a particularly bad year for most Nigerians who witnessed systemic failures in governance, security and the economy but we must not be deterred as 2023 presents an opportunity to start again.



Our failures and missteps mustn’t rob us of the opportunity to hope and dream again. As we count our costs, we must remain thankful that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.



Kachikwu added:”Many look forward to the 2023 general election as the catalyst to a new beginning for our nation, but I say that our deliberate decisions as individuals in all that we do this year will be the catalyst for the change we desire, not only in our nation but in our lives.

“The decisions we make at the polls are as important as the decisions we make daily in every aspect of our lives. The decision to lose weight is as important as the decision to fight for a better Nigeria.

“Our decisions this year should not only signpost progress for self but also progress for nation. We must recommit ourselves to the higher ideals that bind us as one people under the green, white, green of our flag.

“Victimhood and nationhood are choices, 2023 is the time to decide. May God guide, protect and grant us all the wisdom to make the right decisions. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you all.”(NAN)