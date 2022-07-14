ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, to unveil running mate Friday

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, will tomorrow (Friday) unveil his running mate, it has been learnt.

Sources close to the Dumebi Kachikwu for President Campaign Organization, disclosed that the event is expected to take place in Abuja by 12noon tomorrow barring any last minute changes.

Efforts to get the name of the proposed ADC’s Vice Presidential nominee proved abortive as Kachikwu is said to be keeping the information close to his heart pending the formal unveiling.

“It is not a name I can tell you at this time. Our Presidential candidate plans to disclose the name in a grand style tomorrow. So wait till you hear from the horse’s mouth,” the source said.

Another source however revealed that Kachikwu has selected a dynamic, knowledgeable and experienced youthful personality who shares his passion for impactful leadership and people oriented service after his election as President.

“All I can say is that the proposed running mate to the ADC’s Presidential candidate, is a well-groomed and knowledgeable Nigerian who would rightly complement Kachikwu’s efforts in working to restore order, provide security, lift Nigerians out of poverty, fix the nation’s comatose infrastructure, curb corruption and painstakingly revive the economy.

“Kachikwu means business and Nigerians, especially the youth, the under-served and neglected segments of the society will begin to understand his vision for a new Nigeria where the government exists solely to work for the security and welfare of the people, after the grand unveiling tomorrow,” the source added.

