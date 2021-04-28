By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralphs Okey Nwosu has said that the party will be pleased to offer Tuface Innocent Idibia, DJ Switch, Ahmed Musa, and Omotola Ekeinde, free tickets to contest for any position in the 2023 elections.

Nwosu disclosed this during the formal presentation of the certificate of endorsement of ADC as the One party for Nigerian Youths, Women Men and PWDs on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National Chairman who commended the youths both home and in the diaspora for the outcome of the poll, expressed optimism that with ADC polling over 40% of the votes, it is evident that the youths are ready to drive the national transformation initiative that is well captured in the ADC manifesto #[email protected]

He noted that the maturity and democratic sense of the Youth is fully manifest and the 50 million Youth-Decides trajectory will certainly berth, in 2023, the outcome and country we envision. He also mentioned that the youths in the Diaspora are not left behind in active participation in politics.

He said,”The fact that Nigerian Youths, irrespective of the many challenges, are passionate about this country and feel obligated to champion its total transformation, is manifest in every sphere. In our last NWC meeting.

“The National Organizing Secretary Ibrahim Suleiman called the attention of members to the fact that the internationally acclaimed footballer Ahmed Musa came back to play for Kano Pillars. There is no better display of patriotism.

“Nigerians in the diaspora are responsible for over 25 Billion US Dollars inflow into the local economy.

“The Youths in the entertainment, films, music and poetry, apart from being social influencers and crusaders, add more positive values and monetary resources to the Nigerian economy than all the elected executives, legislators and their appointed minions at local councils, states and Federal levels put together”

“Today we offer ADC Diaspora Network in collaboration with all Nigerians in the Diaspora to produce 6 Governorship candidates to serve as Stellar Governors, one each for the six zones.

“The Nigeria Youths, Women, Men and the PWDs deserve our respect and 75% share of political leadership. To assure that this happens therefore, the African Democratic Congress African Democratic Congress, ADC, will be pleased to offer Tuface Innocent Idibia, DJ Switch, Ahmed Musa, and Omotola Jolade Ekeinde, free tickets to contest elections for any position they would like to serve in.

“We need the knowledge, sophistication and reputed international best practices that Diasporas can bring, and wellspring of deep local knowledge of operating environment, experience and wisdom that comes with age, to light up our nation.”

Nwosu in receiving the the certificate, thanked Ambassador Vincent Ubani, the Global Director General of Nigeria Youths Corporate Social Responsibility Front, NYCSRF and Coalition of Young Candidates of Federal Republic of Nigeria, CYFRN, for his bold leadership and organization skills, commitment to the cause of young persons, passion for our dear country, love for democracy, deep patriotism and audacity in challenging the status quo.

According to him, the “Enough is Enough” bell has been ringing for some time now.

“In 2017, February 5th, the Youth Icon, TuFace Idibia sent the warning salvo. The Coalition of Nigeria Movement, CNM principally made up of youths both in civil societies and all walks of life, and a few of the elites of concerned professionals came sing in 2018, then the #EndSARS movement.

“The youths have taken a more strategic decision am this time, they are pulling together Nigeria youths in Nigeria and the Diaspora, to end the much entrenched Nigeria quagmire, citizens ineptitude, elite hypocrisy and leadership ineptitude with #[email protected]”.

“NYCSRF, Ambassador Ubani and Nigerians in the Diaspora have shown their resolve to table the old order and the status quo.

“Be assured of the integrity and unflinching support of the ADC; we shall work in alignment with them and all well thinking Nigerian Patriots.

“The older order abs the current regime of elected persons in the executives and legislative political concourses of our country have reduced our cities, states and country to the cocoons of their small minds.

“On do doing, they have set the whole country on fire and reduced Nigeria’s space to poverty capital of the world”

“Today, the ADC can assure you to usher in a new set of leaders that will create prosperity in our states and nation: a government with the capacity to envision Nigeria in the global space. Instead of reducing the cities of Kano, Lagos, Aba, Jos, Yenagoa and Maiduguri, we shall aim to make them continental hubs. Yes we can,” he said.

Nwosu who launched the ADC Youth Council, explained that the Youth Council is a convergence of all ADC National Youths Mobilization, ethical and learning programs and call to action activities.

He said the ADC Youth Council is structured in the same robust way as all other organs of the party, and it is subordinated to the NWC.

He added that it prepares the youth organ of the party to take over the mega structure and political leadership of the country.

