ADC mourns ex-presidential candidate, Mailafia

The Kaduna State chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described the death of the party’s presidential candidate in 2019, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, as a huge loss to the nation.

Nigeria has lost an asset, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Philemon Kure, said in an interview on Monday in Kaduna with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Nigeria and indeed Southern Kaduna has lost a great asset whose death will no doubt create a huge vacuum in our political space.

“God could have stopped what happened but he allowed it, as such, let us take solace in God,” he added.

Kure said late Mailafia would be remembered for his immense contributions to the nation especially, his strong stand against nepotism and injustice.

He urged Nigerians to pursue the principles of the deceased to enhance national unity.

“We must remain steadfast, say no to nepotism and injustice; let us uphold our national unity and Nigeria’s honor as enshrined in our national pledge,” Kure added.

He prayed to God to grant solace to the family of the deceased. (NAN)

