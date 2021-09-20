ADC mourns ex-presidential candidate, Mailafia

 The Kaduna State chapter of African Congress (ADC), has described the death of the party’s presidential candidate 2019, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, as a huge loss to the nation.

Nigeria has lost an asset, the state of the party, Mr Philemon Kure, said an interview on Monday Kaduna with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Nigeria and indeed Kaduna has lost a great asset whose death will doubt create a huge vacuum our political space.

“God could have stopped what happened but he allowed it, as such, let us take solace God,” he added.

Kure said late Mailafia would be remembered for his immense to the especially, his strong stand against nepotism and injustice.

He urged Nigerians to pursue the principles of the deceased to enhance national unity.

“We must remain steadfast, say to nepotism and injustice; let us uphold our national unity and Nigeria’s honor as enshrined our national pledge,” Kure added.

He prayed to God to grant solace to the family of the deceased. (NAN)

