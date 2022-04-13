ADC inaugurates new executives in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zamfara chapter, has inaugurated a new state executive committee that will run its affairs for the next four years.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman Congress Planning Committee, Alhaji Rabiu Bature, said that the new party leadership emerged through consensus for all the offices.

Bature said that the exercise had earlier been conducted at ward and local government levels, adding that it was free and fair.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Kabiru Garba, promised to make the party vibrant in the state.

He said the party leadership, under his watch, would pay attention to youth and women empowerment as a means of eliminating political thuggery in the state.

Garba said that the party had a comprehensive blueprint, aimed at addressing the security and educational challenges confronting the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, the Woman Leader, Suwaiba Abdullahi, assured that women would be actively involved in the political process by the party.

She said that the role of women in nation building was critical, as they had lots of roles to play in the promotion of peace and harmony.

“We will embark on more sensitisation and enlightenment in order to give the women batter chance in the political affairs of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the executive committee include: Kabiru Garba, Chairman; Akilu Abubakar, Deputy Chairman; Abubakar Tanimun, Secretary; Nuradeen Salisu, Treasurer and Shamsu Abubakar, Financial Secretary.

Others are: Zaharadeen Sani, Publicity Secretary; Sadiya Sani, Organising Secretary; Ibrahim Ahmad, Legal Adviser; Shamsu Sani, Coordinator, Electoral Matters; Mudassir Abubakar, Youth Leader; Suwaiba Abubakar, Women Leader; Sani Garba, Auditor and Shehu Aminu, Chief Whip. (NAN)

