ADC inaugurates LG executives in Adamawa

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated 21 Local Government Executives to run the affairs of the party in Adamawa.

Mr Sabiu Ibrahim, Chairman of ADC, Plateau chapter, who spoke during the inauguration on Thursday in Yola, urged the new leaders to abide by the party’s bye-laws.

He advised them to carry all members along irrespective of difference for the progress of the party.

“You should understand that leadership is all about responsibility hence the need to ensure justice, fairness and be patience with people,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mohammed Shuwa, ADC’s gubernatorial hopeful described the chairmen as the engine room of the party.

While calling on the new executive members to work towards the success of the party in 2023 general elections, Shuwa urged them not to allow themselves to be use to undermine the party.

Abubakar Musa, Chairman of the party in Mubi-South LGA, assured the commitment of the executives to justify the confidence response in them.

He said they were closer to the electorates at the grassroots, adding that the party would sweep the polls in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

