ADC crisis: Don’t recognise merger talk, Ogga faction tells INEC

By Femi Ogunshola

The Kingsley Ogga-led faction of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has moved against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any merger talks with any political party.

Ogga said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that such recognition of Ralph Nwosu-led faction of the party would amount to sub judice since the case is before the Supreme Court.

Ogga’s led faction filed had filed a fresh case before Justice Omotosho of the Abuja Federal High Court asking the court to restrain INEC from recognising any merger talks with any political party.

This, he said, is pending the determination of who the authentic chairman is by the Supreme Court.

It would be recalled that both factions have been at loggerheads since 2022 over tenure elongation.

The conflict forced a faction of the ADC led by Ogga, at that time the chairman of the Forum of ADC chairmen, to approach a court challenging the legality of Ralph Nwosu’s continued stay in office.

Ogga said the lower court had ruled in his favor while Nwosu appealed the matter, adding that the appeal court ruled that the matter was an internal affair of the party.

However, the matter went up to the Supreme Court and is still pending at the apex court.

He said that the hearing of the matter is scheduled for 15th January 2025.(NAN)