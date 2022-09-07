ADC appoints new BoT Chairman, suspends 17 state chairmen

By Emmanuel Mogbede

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Dr Mani Ahmed, a presidential aspirant in 2015, as Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

This is contained in statement jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu and National Secretary, Alhaji Said Abdullahi on Wednesday in Abuja.’

It said Ahmed emerged the party’s BoT chairman at the end of an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) and critical stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

It said that the party also suspended Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo, former National Vice Chairman, North-East and 17 state chairmen for anti-party activities and utterances aimed at bringing the ADC to disrepute.

According to the statement, activities of the suspended officials contravene Article 15 of the party’s constitution.

“The party’s former chairman in Abia was expelled; replacement for the suspended state chairmen will be announced in due course,” it added.

The statement urged all ADC executives at ward, local government and state level to continue structuring the party at the grassroots for campaign take-off.

It encouraged the party candidates at all levels, not to be distracted by the activities of a few members, but to remain focused ahead of 2023 general elections. (NAN)

