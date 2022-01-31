ADB approves 2 grants to boost tourism, rice production in Cambodia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved two grants of 7.6 million dollars to help revive tourism in Cambodia and boost the country’s rice quality and production.

This was according to its press release on Monday.

One grant put at 3.7 million dollars is expected to benefit 4,000 villagers through the Community Based Tourism COVID-19 Recovery Project.

The project covers the areas near the heritage Temple of Preah Vihear in Preah Vihear province and the Temple of Phnom Da in Takeo province.

The other grant at 3.9 million dollars, will benefit about 22,000 smallholder rice farmers by providing additional financing for the Climate Resilient Rice Commercialisation Sector Development Programme in the provinces of Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Prey Veng.

“The first grant will help communities improve tourism infrastructure and customer service, which can attract more tourists and boost the local economy,’’ said ADB acting country director for Cambodia Anthony Gill.

“The second grant will help Cambodia’s rice producers increase incomes and climate resilience by addressing logistics and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19,’’ he added. (Xinhua/NAN)

