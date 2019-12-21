Adara stakeholders support Kaduna Govt’s rebuilding of Kasuwan Magani Market

Adara stakeholders have expressed total support for the Kaduna State Government’s efforts towards rebuilding the Kasuwan Magani ultra modern market.

The expression of support was part of the highlights of a communiqué at the end of Kajuru LGA’s Adara Stakeholders’ meeting held at GDSS Maraban Kajuru on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

A copy of the communiqué made available to newsdiaryonline said in part that,

See excerpts from the communiqué below:

Communiqué issued at the end of Kajuru LGA Adara Stakeholders meeting held at GDSS Maraban Kajuru on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

The meeting was chaired by the Executive Chairman Kajuru LG Hon. Cafra Caino.

In attendance were some Former Kajuru LGA chairmen, Executive Chairman and Council members, Former Commissioners from Kajuru LG, District Head of kufana with all his village heads, ADA National President, ADA kaduna leader, ADA Kajuru branch leader, chairman youth Council, Chairman Kasuwan magani market Committee, members , Kajuru Legislative members, Chairman Kajuru IDPs committee, Former ADA National leaders, APC, PDP, APGA, SDP party chairmen at LG Level or their Reps, Former KDHA members and other relevant key stakeholders.

Hon. Cafra Caino, who spoke on the relative peace enjoyed by the residents, cautioned them to be weary of people with questionable character, a measure he described as the only way that could avert any impending attack in the area.

Emphasizing the need for security consciousness among the residents, the chairman of the Local Government Council , posited that security issue is a collective responsibility, urging them to assist the security by keeping night vigil.

He further, informed participants that three key issues; Security, IDPs and Kasuwan Magani Ultra modern market rebuilding efforts affecting adara as a people was to deliberated upon and a possible better way forward was to be also looked into.

Similarly, The chairman Kajuru Truth peace and reconciliation committee of the Local Government Area, Rt. Hon Patrick Stephen Maigari , described the meeting as timely, he also reemphasised on the need for the ethnic groups in the area to accommodate each other as one and coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of political affiliation for the progress of the area.

Speaking in the same vein, the District head of kufana, Mr Titus Dauda, appreciated the state Government and the chairman of the local government council for their steadfastness in restoring total peace in the area.

In addition, noteable adara sons took time to shed in their views and offered words of wisdom towards finding a lasting solution to the aforementioned issues.

Conclusively, after a heated debate on the matters arising bothering the community at large, the following resolution were agreed.

RESOLUTIONS :

1. That the security issues be discussed discretely at a later date.

2. It resolved that ADA and LG IDPs committees should be fused together to work in harmony.

3. Participants in totality supported the efforts of KDSG in rebuilding Kasuwan Magani ultra modern market and call for a faster reconstruction efforts so as to meet up with the stipulated completion period of the project.

The closing prayer was said by Mr. Dio Maisamari, ADA National President, after the communiqué was adopted by all stakeholders at the meeting.

MODERATOR :

Rt. Hon Patrick S. Maigari

Rapporteur:

Hon Williams Toro