Adapt to flood warnings, NIHSA urges Nigerians

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has called for a change in attitude towards flood warnings as proactive measures are crucial in mitigating potential flooding impacts.

Mr Clement Nze, the Director General, NIHSA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that embracing and responding to flood alerts was paramount in safeguarding lives and properties.

He stressed the importance of moving away from traditional practices and beliefs that might hinder the effectiveness of government-issued flood warnings, urging citizens to prioritise safety and prevention.

Nze highlighted the significance of the yearly seasonal rainfall forecast and outlooks provided by government agencies, adding that there was need for individuals to stay informed and prepared.

He urged citizens not to view flood warnings as mere annual rituals but to take them seriously and heed the advice provided by regulatory authorities involved in disaster management.

The director-general said that flooding was a recurring natural phenomenon, but its impacts could be minimised through collective action and responsible behavior.

Nze noted that significant efforts had been made at the national level to raise public awareness and preparedness, but emphasised the need for states and local governments to be proactive in responding to flood warnings.

He underscored the importance of maintaining clean environments and proper waste disposal to prevent drainage blockages–a key factor in exacerbating flood risks.

He cautioned against negative actions such as building in flood plains and encroaching on boundaries.

Nze said there was need for proper waste management to prevent blockages and subsequent flooding.

He called on all Nigerians to be prepared and to take necessary steps to minimise the risks associated with flooding, saying that collective efforts could significantly reduce the adverse effects of this natural phenomenon.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the 2024 seasonal climate prediction reveals a late onset of rain across the country. (NAN)

By Tosin Kolade