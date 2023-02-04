Adamu urges Nigerians to elect APC candidates at all levels

By Rita Iliya

Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Nigerians to elect candidates of the party at all levels during the upcoming general elections for rapid development.

He made the call at the APC mega rally and presentation of the party’s flags to all the candidates from Zone A in Bida on Friday.

Adamu, represented by the party’s National Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, described APC as a formidable political party that was capable of winning the forthcoming general elections.

He appealed to Nigerians to give the party another opportunity by electing all candidates of APC from presidential, governorships as well as other elective positions.

This, Adamu said, was to enable the party to continue the fight against insecurity, initiate more youths and women empowerment, improve transport system and infrastructure development.

He called on those vying for various political positions to embark on aggressive campaign to solicit for support of their electorates for the party’s victory at the polls.

In his remark, Mr Umar Bago, governorship candidate of APC in Niger, appealed to the residents of the state to pray for the party’s victory in 2023.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government, irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations, if elected.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, while presenting the APC candidates to the crowd said they were tested and trusted and urged the people to vote for them.

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro and the Director-General, governorship council, Alhaji Isa Rijau, described all the candidates of APC as truthworthy.

Also speaking, Chairman of Patrons Association, retired Gen. Mohammed Garba, who spoke on behalf of elders pledged their support to all the candidates of APC from the state to national levels. (NAN)