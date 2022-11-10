Adamu: Tinubu will be next President, urges  him to get ready

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has told Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to get ready to assume the presidency of Nigeria, from 29 May 2023.



Adamu, who spoke emphatically at the Town Hall meeting Thursday in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement.



Except God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria today. Buhari has said it and it shall come to pass, Adamu stated.



Urging Tinubu to stand and the audience to also join him, Adamu declared Asíwájú will be the next president.



He urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but also in the adjoining states to vote massively for the party and its candidate.



He urged Tinubu to get ready for the task to shoulder the demands of leading Nigeria.

His statement drew wild applause for minutes in the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Lafia.



The hall which had Governors Simon Lalong. Babagana Zulum and Aminu Masari , speaker of the House of Representatives in attendance, was rent with the shouts of Jagaban of Nigeria.

Adamu later prayed for God’s victory for the party so that APC will hand over to APC next year May.



Host governor Sule similarly envisioned an Asíwájú victory and called him several times in his speech as ‘Nigeria’s next President’.

Sule gave a comprehensive overview of the mineral deposits in the state, including marble, lithium, barite and others.



Tinubu in his response promised that help is on the way to industrialize the state for prosperity.

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of the state, who also welcomed Tinubu, later presented a crafted gift to Asíwájú in appreciation of being a media friendly politician.November 10, 2022

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

