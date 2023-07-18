Adamu, Omisore’s resignation in good faith – APC Diaspora

By Victor Adeoti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen has said that the resignation of the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was in good faith.

The committee stated this in a statement jointly signed on Tuesday by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

The diaspora group noted that Adamu and Omisore’s resignation was “in the spirit of progress and continuity” of the party’s leadership.

The committee said that the resignation of the duo would pave way for a new set of leaders to take charge and continue on the path to greatness for the party and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

It urged members of the party’s National Executive Council(NEC) to exemplify the ethos of its founders and work together for the success of the president “who is determined to make Nigeria a better country for all.”

“Preparations and campaign by the leadership of a political party for a presidential election in a country such as Nigeria require a lot of work, dedication and sacrifice on the part of the party’s leaders.

“Members of the committee wishes to congratulate and appreciate both Sen. Adamu and Omisore for their steadfast leadership during the elections that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the President of our great country Nigeria,” it said.

The committee, however, called for the cooperation of members of the party’s National Working Committee with Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the new acting national chairman.

It expressed confidence in the ability of the acting national chairman in steering the leadership of the party effectively pending the election of substantive National Chairman and Secretary.

The diaspora group assured the party of its absolute support to the leadership of the party.

“Where needed, we will be ready and willing to offer our suggestions as the leadership strives to build an all-inclusive national party that will include all members, including those of us in the diaspora.

“Once again, we congratulate our great party and wish to state that the events are a part of our evolution as a body and a great opportunity for a better tomorrow,” it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

