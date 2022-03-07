Adamu inaugurates Committee on 2009 Agreements Re-negotiation with ASUU

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Minister of Education,Malam Adamu Adamu has on Monday inaugurated reconstituted Federal Government Nigeria Renegotiation Team of the FGN 2009 Agreements with the University-Based Unions.

Adamu during the inguaration charged the committee to accelerate the process in order to end the incessant ASUU strike in Nigeria.

He said the nomination to serve the Federal Government in this capacity, was not unconnected with the stakeholders track records of invaluable impacts to the development and progress of the NUS.

“Therefore, I have no reservations that you would conduct this all important assignment with the seriousness and the urgency it deserves. This is more so, considering the ongoing industrial action by one of the Unions.

“It is important to state that, in nominating the Chairman and members of this Committee, the FGN painstakingly considered your contributions as highly experienced university administrators from the various geo-political zones.

“The Federal Government has also deliberately appointed other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs, to serve as Advisers or Observers,” he said.

Adamu recalled that the re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreements between the Federal Government and the University-Based Staff Unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT & NASU) commenced on Monday, 13th February 2017. However, due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now.

He said it is expected of the committee to finalise the mandate within a short period of time.

“Therefore, I wish to specially appeal to this reconstituted Committee to double its effort towards concluding the assignment and producing a realistic and workable draft Agreements that would holistically tackle the challenges confronting the NUS and reposition it to effectively play its very important role in national development,” said Adamu.

The Committee, which is expected to review the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Agreement, has the following Terms of Reference:

To liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the Federal Government to the issues in the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement; Renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 Agreements with other University-Based Unions; Negotiate and recommend any other issue the Committee deems relevant to reposition the NUS for global competitiveness; and to submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.

The Minister assures the Committee of the Federal Government’s maximum support and cooperation in the course of this important national assignment.

“It is, therefore, my honour and privilege to formally inaugurate the FGN Committee on the 2009 Agreements Re-negotiation with the University-Based Unions.

“I wish you speed, God’s guidance and fruitful deliberations,” he said.

