Adamu, finally resigns as APC Chairman

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, has finally resigned from the position.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the National Deputy Chairman (North), said

Kyari told newsmen at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party in Abuja on Monday that the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore had also resigned.



He said that the meeting was attended by 17 members of the NWC with only Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary and the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu absent with permission.



“It is now incumbent on my humble self, Sen. Abubakar Kyari as the Deputy National Chairman (North) to assume the office of the Acting National Chairman of the APC.



“And subsequently also, the Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter will now assume the office of the Acting National Secretary of the APC,” he said.



Kyari said the reason behind Adamu’s resignation would be communicated to the public at a later date.



He added that the party’s National Caucus and the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) meetings earlier slated for between July 18 and July 19, had been postponed, saying a new date would be announced later.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that for months now, the APC National Vice-Chairman North-West, Dr Salihu Lukman had consistently accused Adamu and Omisore of mismanaging the party.

He also alleged that they failed to give proper account of the party’s finances as well abuse of office.



Lukman was a former Director-General of the Progressive Governors (PGF), an umbrella body of governors elected on APC platform

Adamu was elected as APC National Chairman in March 2022. (NAN)

