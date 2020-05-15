Adamu condemns Kajuru violence, urges improved communal harmony

Spread the story













A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and candidate for the Kaduna Central senatorial district, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) has expressed dismay and perplexity over the resurgence of hostilities between the Adarra and Fulani communities of Kajuru local government area in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Mr LA who said he was deeply touched by the latest spate of violence in those areas, described as unfortunate, the temptation to needlessly cause unrest and insecurity at a time when citizens are coping with the harsh realities of a lockdown amidst widespread uncertainties.

“The typology of unrest and insecurity in parts of the state such as Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa, and the dimension that they have taken in Kajuru of recent, are a serious cause for concern to all well-meaning stakeholders and citizens of Kaduna state,” the PDP chieftain said.

Saying he is extremely worried and profoundly agitated by the recent resurgence of conflict of the nature of inter-ethnic and inter-communal clashes, Mr LA recalled that for centuries, Kajuru has been occupied and its treasures shared by both Adarra and the Fulani who call every space their home.

“Like many communities across the world, the history of Kajuru is as well replete with disputes and isolated incidents over land; but the fact that the communities have for this long lived together and prospered, is a testimony to how far they have come in accommodating their differences and agitations.

“There is today a growing population that comes with a growing demand from grazing and farming in most parts of the state which calls for sincere government action in order to ensure convenience of herders, while allowing sufficient allocation for farmers,” he said.

He therefore advised authorities to seek the cooperation of community and cultural leaders and to engage the affected communities directly and honestly in order to arrive at a lasting solution to these lingering crises.

“Leaders must work to reclaim their lost statesmanship by providing the minimal proof of their willingness and ability to discharge their responsibility in the vital role of providing security of citizens’ lives and properties,” he said.

