Adamu calls for more synergy between APC secretariat, Diaspora members

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for more synergy between the party’s National Secretariat and its Diaspora members.



Adamu said this when he received a delegation from the APC United Kingdom chapter led by its leader Mr Ade Omole on a congratulatory visit in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the Publicity Secretary of APC the UK on Tuesday in Abuja.



Ogunseye quoted the chairman as saying that synergy between the APC National Secretariat and its Diaspora members was critical to engender better relationships among members for the common good of the party and the country at large.

He expressed gratitude to Omole and members in the Diaspora for their forthrightness and commitment to the party’s ideals and for projecting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He lauded the UK chapter for its relentless efforts in shaping public perception of the APC-led administration through continuous engagement on its various social media handles.



Adamu lauded the chapter for publishing a 20-page booklet where it projected its achievements.

The APC National Chairman while canvassing for more Diaspora support, encouraged Nigerians in the Diaspora to be good ambassadors of the country.

He promised to be part of the next APC UK highly subscribed virtual conference slated for April 10, which was expected to be attended by party bigwigs and government officials.

Speaking, Omole said that the UK chapter has created a web portal for the compendium of the APC-led government achievements to further inform Nigerians at home and abroad of the giant strides of the Buhari’s administration.



“As of today, the APC UK Facebook page records over 10 million views daily worldwide, through that channel, the many activities of Nigeria’s Federal Government are published for public dissemination.

“The APC UK Twitter handle, which incidentally is the only verified handle among all Diaspora handles, has been a veritable platform for checkmating fake news about the government of the day since 2015.

“Through the handle, we have been promoting the image of the party and putting the leadership in proper perspective against the many unfounded narratives often pushed out by the opposition,” Omole said.

According to him, this has helped the party tremendously in shaping public perception of the governing APC.

He expressed optimism that given his position as an elder statesman, a former governor and a Senator, Adamu as APC national chairman was well equipped to successfully pilot the party’s affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu emerged as APC National Chairman at the March 26 National Convention as a consensus candidate after six other aspirants stepped down for him.(NAN)

