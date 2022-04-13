Adamu, a right leader for APC–Kolo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Nna Kolo, has described Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as a politician who has good leadership qualities to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its national chairman.

Kolo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that Adamu has the political capacity to ensure that the party candidates would sail through elections victoriously.

He commended the party faithful for demonstrating political maturity during the just concluded national convention of the party.

The chieftain attributed the peaceful disposition of the party’s members to the wisdom of President Muhammadu Buhari at the national level that gave them the marching order to coordinate their people peacefully.

“I am appealing to the progressives to throw their weight behind the leadership of the party to enable it to market its candidates before the electorate in the forthcoming general elections.

“The task ahead of the present leadership of the party is to embark on aggressive political sensitisation and mobilisation to ensure that all members have their voter cards.

“It was only by so doing that the elected representatives of the party could win at the 2023 general elections.

“Our Permanent Voter Cards remain the only tool needed for us to retain power in the 2023 general elections.

“Let the national leadership of the party, along with states and local government areas, do everything humanly possible to create political awareness for our teeming supporters to acquire the voter cards to be able to elect candidates,

“Mr President has set the ball running in the areas of roads infrastructures, rail lines, education, security and agricultural revolution through massive food production, among others,” he said.

Kolo, a special adviser to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Political Affairs, also called on party leaders to do more in ensuring that teeming supporters acquire permanent voter cards.

Kolo called on the residents to continue to support and cooperate with the government, especially by giving useful and reliable information that could assist security agencies in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.(NAN)

