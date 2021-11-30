Adamawa’s Gov. Fintiri restates commitment to security of NYSC members

Adamawa’s Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday, restated his commitment to ensure the security of NYSC members posted to the state.

Prof. Maxwell Gidado, his Chief of Staff, conveyed the assurance when he represented the governor to open the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course for corps members posted to the state.

He charged the corps members to always be security-conscious and to follow personal security tips as directed by experts.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state I assure you that you will only be posted to where we are sure of your safety.

“It is pertinent to remind you that you are your own number one security officer,’’ he said.

Prof. Gidado said the corps members had automatically become bona fide indigenes of the state and advised them to participate actively in the camp’s programmes and activities for a successful service year.

He stressed that they should particularly focus on the skills acquisition programme of the service year.

He said the orientation camp provided a golden opportunity for the corps members to discover their talents and other potentials and that they needed to be focused.

In an address read by the NYSC Adamawa Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, on behalf of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, the corps members were advised to shun cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He advised them to always observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and be law-abiding.

He encouraged those who were yet to be vaccinated to do so for protection against the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 152 corps members registered for the orientation exercise. (NAN)

