Adamawa youth group flexes muscles at Sahara Reporters

Concerned Youths for Good Governance, a civil society organisation, on Saturday advised to dwell more on responsible journalism rather than blackmail or yellow journalism.

The -based organisation gave advice in a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr Votapwa Lamurde in Yola.


“We with dismay how used its platform to chase shadows by creating superfluous tales aimed at causing a rift between Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and his deputy, Crowther Seth.

stated that online platform’s story published on Sept. 7, was clearly an attempt to paint deputy governor with brush of an ingrate.

“Primarily, deputy governor represents governor in matters as may be delegated by his principal.

“Chief Seth has consistent, loyal, obedient and upright in discharge of his responsibilities to admiration of true and loyal patriots.

“For to have published that relationship between Gov. Fintiri and his deputy had gone sour was not only libellous, but wicked, false and disgusting,’’ Lamurde stated. (NAN)

