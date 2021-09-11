Adamawa youth group flexes muscles at Sahara Reporters

Concerned Youths for Good Governance, a civil society organisation, on Saturday advised Sahara reporters to dwell more on responsible journalism rather than blackmail or yellow journalism.

The Adamawa-based organisation gave the advice in a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr Votapwa Lamurde in Yola.

“We read with dismay how Sahara Reporters used its platform to chase shadows by creating superfluous tales aimed at causing a rift between Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and his deputy, Crowther Seth.

He stated that the online platform’s story published on Sept. 7, was clearly an attempt to paint the deputy governor with the brush of an ingrate.

“Primarily, the deputy governor represents the governor in state matters as may be delegated by his principal.

“Chief Seth has been consistent, loyal, obedient and upright in the discharge of his responsibilities to the admiration of true and loyal Adamawa patriots.

“For Sahara reporters to have published that relationship between Gov. Fintiri and his deputy had gone sour was not only libellous, but wicked, false and disgusting,’’ Lamurde stated. (NAN)

