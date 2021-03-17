The Adamawa University, Mubi, has adopted new sources of income by diversifying its funding potential.

Dr Auwal Tukur, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Yola.

Tukur said that the council, in collaboration with the university management, had concluded arrangement to boost the institution’s internal income generation.

“The Council is not leaving any stone unturned to greatly enhance the income base of the university.

“The development is through diversifying from the traditional dependence on the state government and exploring other sources of funding available to the university.

“The university requires vast resources to enable it continue on an upward trajectory for rapid Academic and Research development,’’ Tukur said.

He explained that a lot of efforts and resources are being deployed in the areas of research, publications, and innovations to improve the university’s competitiveness and ranking among World class universities.

He said that the university, despite its remote location, the governing council and the management were evolving strategies to ensure that the institution excelled and be amongst the best.

He said that the state government and the council had tasked the university to give much attention to practical innovations in the areas of agriculture, environment, energy and innovations, among others.

“The State Government is challenging the university to come up with innovations and research in practical areas, not just theoretical, and we are just going to do that,” Tukur said. (NAN)

