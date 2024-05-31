Adamawa, USAID review audit manual for effective service delivery

The Adamawa Government with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s State to State project has trained auditors and reviewed financial audit manual and checklist for effective service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drown from the office of the Auditor General from both state and Local Government, ministries, departments and agencies as well as the state house of assembly.

Speaking at a three -day training, in Yola on Friday, Suzanne Myada, State to State team lead, urged the participants to apply the knowledge acquired in to practice for accountability, transparency and effectiveness in the state.

“We want you to understand that we are only here to support you because you are the owners, ideally you are the ones to review the document.

“so because we knew your challenge that was why we came in to support you to succeed,” she said.

Prof. Chiwuike Uba, the facilitator said that the manual needed to be reviewed after every five years for standard operations.

“We have not only reviewed, we have also prepared almost a new audit manual for the state which is up to international standards.

“So we expect that going forward you will use this audit manual and checklist to do more detail work and be able to document and file the procedure.

He advised the participants to always pay more attention to the code of ethics and establishment laws to guide their operations.

Mr Iheanyi Iheke, the State to State conflict specialist, urged the participants to always be conflict sensitive in financial audit to avoid crisis.

He advised them to understand the conflict situation in the area of work to avoid anything that may cause conflict.

In his remarks, Mr Daniel Sakiyo, Assistant Director, Government Accounts, appreciated USAID for the training, saying it would make them more efficient at auditing. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado