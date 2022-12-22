Adamawa trains farmers on organic fertiliser application

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa government has begun the training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to encourage productivity towards achieving food security.

Mrs Edna Azura, Director, Agric Services in the state Ministry of Agriculture said this at the inauguration of a farmer training exercise in Yola on Thursday.

She said the farmers would be exposed to the proper appllication of organic fertiliser to increase yield per hectre and boots production.

“We will distribute phamphlets, engage the media and agricultural extension officers to further sensitise the farmers on the method of applying the input,” She said.

Mr Mohammed Sharif, an official of Synergos International, an Abuja based agric firm, said the company would provide intervention to five selected farmer groups in the state.

According to him, the company will support 150 farmers with value pack comprising maize seeds, pestcides, granulated and liquid organic fertilisers.

The gesture, he said, would encourage agricultural productivity and enhance food security.

“We have started implementing the programme in Jakusko, Nguru, Potiskum, Nangere and Damaturu in Yobe,” he said, adding that each of the farmer group is expected to develop a demonstration farm for effective monitoring.

“We would provide these inputs to farmers at subsidised rate”.

Also; Mrs Hajara Halilu, Ssecretary, Small Scale Women Farmers Group in Adamawa, lauded the ministry for the gesture, adding that farmers need to be educated on proper application of liquid fertilisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Synergos presented 25 liters of natual liquid fertiliser, maize seedlings and pestcides to the farmer groups. (NAN)