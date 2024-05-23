Adamawa spent N495m on healthcare projects – Official

The Adamawa government says it has expended N495m on viable health projects to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

Dr Felix Tangwani, Commissioner for Health said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

He said that N170 million was released to the Adamawa Health Insurance Agency and N187 million for procurement of essential drugs.

Tangwani said that N45 million was expended on the upgrade of the Obstetric and Gynecology Centre at Specialist Hospital Yola, adding the work has been completed.

The commissioner said the Amadu Fintiri’s administration spent N93 million on procurement of equipment for Demsa and other healthcare facilities across the state.

Tangwani said these are part of the successes recorded in the health sector by the administration in the last one year.

“Lamurde cottage hospital is aldo ready for inauguration in later date, we are able to complete Obstetric and Gynecology centre at specialist hospital Yola to take care of women and children.

“We also paid counterpart fund to all our development partners and completed laboratory at

Pediatric unit of Numan General Hospital and Out Patient Department (OPD), Mubi General Hospital.

“Health workers are being trained to ensure they provide quality services to the people in the state. The administration also subsidised the high cost of dialysis treatment to ease suffering of people going to Gombe and other places for treatment,” he said.

He said the goverment had deployed 10 medical officers and eight pharmacists to combat outbreak of Lassa fever, measles and cholera in the state. (NAN)