Adamawa SIEC fixes Dec. 4 for LG elections

Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed Dec. 4, for the local government council elections in the state.Mr. Daniel Zira, spokesman of the commission confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Yola.Zira said the commission shifted the election earlier slated for Nov. 27, due to political parties activities which included their congresses.”

Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed Dec. 4, for the local government council elections in the state.” The commission shifted the election timetable following a meeting with relevant stakeholders and political party representatives.” So far, 18 political parties have showed their interest to participate in the December elections,” Zira said.

NAN reports that during the October 2020 ENDSARS protest, the commission’s stores where primary election materials were kept were looted and destroyed.( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...