Adamawa SIEC fixes Dec. 4 for LG elections

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed Dec. 4, for the local government council elections in the state.Mr. Daniel Zira, of the commission confirmed the to the News of Nigeria ( NAN) on in Yola.Zira said the commission shifted the election  earlier slated for Nov. 27, due to activities which included their congresses.”

Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed Dec. 4, for the local government council elections in the state.” The commission shifted  the election timetable following a meeting with relevant stakeholders and political party representatives.” So far, 18 have showed their interest to participate in the December elections,” Zira said.

NAN reports that during the October 2020  ENDSARS protest, the commission’s stores  where primary election materials were kept  were looted and destroyed.( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,